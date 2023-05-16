Popular city centre bar slash food prices as kitchen set to close

You can grab a bite to eat for £5 or less at Max’s Bar

Max’s Bar on Queen Street have announced that their kitchen is to close this Sunday (May 21) with prices being slashed on all their food to just £5 all day, whilst stocks last.

They made the announcement on social media, saying they have exciting plans for their kitchen that will be announced in due course. All food on their menu is being sold for £5 or less during the last week of the team operating their kitchen in-house.

Dario Bernardi at Max’s Bar said, “Having run our own kitchen for the past 14 years, serving customers popular dishes including Max’s 2-4-1 pizzas and the ever sought after Chicken in a Basket, we are a little sad to say goodbye to operating it ourselves.

“But, the good news is that we will be welcoming an exciting brand to take over Max’s kitchen - offering our customers mouth-watering meals in the next few weeks. Whilst we say goodbye to our kitchen, all meals will be £5 or under whilst stocks last.

“For business and for our staff this is the right move, and all existing kitchen staff will either move around the company or keep their existing jobs. The new partnership means we can start recruiting even more staff, so it’s great news all round.”