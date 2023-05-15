Glasgow chippy offers the chance to have a date night like Lewis Capaldi

After popular Scottish celebrity Lewis Capaldi sat down with Amelia Dimoldenberg on their Chicken Shop Date in Glasgow Queen Street’s Blue Lagoon chippy, other couples were given the chance to sit at the table where the pair shared some magical moments.

Although there wasn’t much of a spark between them both, those who fancined following in their footsteps were given the chance to do so for free as Irn-Bru have teamed up with Blue Lagoon to offer five lucky couples the chance to enjoy a date night on them with chicken nuggets and chips served along with a cold can of Irn-Bru.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spot will no doubt have been the hottest place in town for a date this weekend but why bothering paying to take your better half out when you could have gott this on the house seated at the table where Amelia tried to woo Lewis.

Irn Bru’s marketing director, Adrian Troy said, “It seemed only fitting after seeing Amelia and her latest date Lewis Capaldi enjoy a can of BRU that we give our fans the opportunity to have a date with us this weekend.

“Blue Lagoon is a Glasgow delicacy and with a can of BRU there couldn’t be the more perfect meal to woo your date with. We hope the daters of Scotland sign up for a once in a lifetime opportunity to really pull out all the stops for their loved one this weekend.”

Previous guests on Chicken Shop Date have included the likes of Ed Sheeran and Louis Theroux with the show being a bit hit having accumlated 12 million views on Youtube as Amelia interviews her guests while they tuck into some chicken.

Advertisement

Advertisement