The St Vincent Street branch of Slug and Lettuce announced their closure last weekend

Cocktail fans across Glasgow received shock news last weekend after popular chain pub Slug and Lettuce announced the closure of their only Glasgow branch.

Slug and Lettuce announced the closure of the St Vincent Street branch after being open in the city for over seven years. The chain pub was a popular destination for brunch and cocktail fans. The bar was a regular destination for hen parties.

A social media post by the bar read: “It’s nearly time to say a goodbye from us.

“Today is our last day of partying and we want to thank you for all of the fabulous memories we have made together.

“We have loved dancing with you, hosting your celebrations and welcoming you for a catch-up but all good things must come to and end.

“Now, let’s cheers to our last day and we hope to see you.”

