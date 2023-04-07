Popular East End coffee shop to close its doors

Mayze which is situated on Sword Street is to close it’s doors on Sunday (April 9).
It comes only a month after the coffee shop announced that their Finnieston store was to close after five years citing economic struggles, supply chain pressure and footfall uncertainty.
They took to Instagram to announce that after much deliberation and careful reflection the store in Dennistoun was to close.
Mayze said, “If you saw our previous post about our Finnieston shop then the same reasons apply. We’re sad that this is the route we have chosen but very grateful for everyone in Dennistoun who has supported us this past year.
“We’ll still be keeping busy with events at Something Brewed so hopefully you see you all again at some point soon.”
The coffee shop has been popular with locals in both locations and will be a miss to the area having been vegan and dog friendly.