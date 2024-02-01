Popular East End community Chinese takeaway opens new café

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of an award winning takeaway in Easterhouse has now opened a café next door as part of an expansion.

Owner Connie Lam has been praised for transforming the community by local councillor Maureen Burke after bringing the popular eateries to the neighbourhood.

Lam’s Café now sits next to Lam’s Kitchen on Lochdochart Road after opening on Sunday serving coffee, croissants, breakfasts and chips among other food. Chinese takeway Lam’s Kitchen, which has a social media following of 44,000 has won five awards and attracts customers from as far away as Edinburgh and Livingston.

Commenting on her new venture, alongside husband Damien, mum of two Connie said: “I feel very excited. It is something new. In Easterhouse everyone looks after each other.”

Explaining the relationship with employees at the café, she said: ”People work with me not for me. We are all friends here – glued together.”

Lam’s Café opened on Sunday and held a celebration with a Chinese lion dance ceremony. Connie first opened Lam’s Kitchen four years ago but is now focusing on the cafe with family running the takeway as she changes to working more day time shifts.

Councillor Maureen Burke, Labour, said: “The amazing transformation that Connie and her team have made to this community really is remarkable.

“Lam’s Cafe is exactly the kind of small local business we need in Glasgow North East. It’s been so busy since opening and great hub for local residents. I’ve been honoured to be part of it and help with their success.”

Lams Café opens next door to the award winning Lams Kitchen in Easterhouse

Commenting on the success of her first business, Connie said: “The community all came together to support us.

She said a number of people had discouraged her from setting up a business in Easterhouse.

Connie said: “I had a vision I could make it work. We tried our hardest. When we opened the support we received from the community was amazing.”