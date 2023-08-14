Glasgow Gone-by: 30 pubs, restaurants, clubs, and other institutions Glaswegians have lost but never forgotten
Glasgow has been host to some amazing venues that are sorely missed amongst Glaswegians
Glasgow has been the heart of culture, fine dining, clubbing, pubbing, and general good times in Scotland for generations - but in those generations, we’ve lost a good number of Glaswegian institutions.
These pubs, clubs, restaurants, nightclubs, and otherwise prominent businesses of the city were what drew people to Glasgow after the death of our shipbuilding industry.
As Glasgow was named the 1990 European City of Culture, it was a turning point for Glasgow - finally being recognised for being the best of the best in the country, if not the UK. Although many of these institutions date back far futher than the 90’s - our city has always promised our people a good time.
We wanted to look back at the best of these lost spots in Glasgow - so take a gander below at these lost Glasgow places that are gone, but certainly not forgotten.