Popular Glasgow café opens new branch in Glasgow's East End

A new iCafe is open now in Glasgow’s East End

Bridgeton welcomed a new iCafe at 621 London Road over the weekend, Saturday March 1.

Birdgeton residents can expect the same service, experience and menus that have made the original cafes so popular.

Existing branches of iCafe can currently be found in Kelvingrove, the Merchant City, and now Bridgeton.

Glaswegians will now be able to get iCafe coffees, teas, and food menu featuring vegetarian, vegan, and halal options in the East End of the city.

Currently iCafe branches welcome around 2,000 visitors per week.

The opening times for the new cafe will be: Monday - Friday 7:30 - 18:30 / Saturday & Sunday 9:00 - 17:00.