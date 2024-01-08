Popular Glasgow city centre Mexican restaurant closes suddenly

Barburrito suddenly closed one of their Glasgow locations over the weekend

The Mexican restaurant located near to Glasgow Central station had a sign on their door to say that the restaurant had now closed.

Customers were left with a sign which said: "We are still open in Glasgow, head to our Queen Street store open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and on delivery."

Barburrito has been a popular spot in the UK since 2005 due to their unique offering of build-your-own burrito with them now having four locations left in Scotland as well as several other branches in the UK.

As well as the premises on Queen Street in Glasgow, there is also three Barburrito restaurants in Edinburgh which can be found at Edinburgh Airport, Forrest Road and Shandwick Place.