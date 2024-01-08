Popular Glasgow city centre Mexican restaurant closes suddenly
Barburrito suddenly closed one of their Glasgow locations over the weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Mexican restaurant located near to Glasgow Central station had a sign on their door to say that the restaurant had now closed.
Customers were left with a sign which said: "We are still open in Glasgow, head to our Queen Street store open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and on delivery."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Barburrito has been a popular spot in the UK since 2005 due to their unique offering of build-your-own burrito with them now having four locations left in Scotland as well as several other branches in the UK.
As well as the premises on Queen Street in Glasgow, there is also three Barburrito restaurants in Edinburgh which can be found at Edinburgh Airport, Forrest Road and Shandwick Place.
It is yet another unfortunate closure in the city with the likes of Brian Maule at Le Chardon d’Or on West Regent Street closing after 22 years as well as Gamba on West George Street being put on the market in 2023.