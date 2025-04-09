Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow City Centre Mexican restaurant Mezcal are set to open a second branch in the city

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the few dedicated Mexican restaurants in Glasgow have teased the opening of a new restaurant in Glasgow.

Currently the team behind Mezcal are opening their first restaurant in the capital, though they have alluded to the fact they have the goal to open a second branch of Mezcal in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners of Mezcal also operate the Halloumi restaurant in Glasgow, as well as the newly reopened Spanish tapas spot Rioja also in Glasgow City Centre.

Mezcal first opened on Hope Street in 2019, and has been a popular evening spot for cocktails (their Margaritas proving especially popular) and Mexican dishes like tacos, fajitas, nachos and more.

Mezcal spoke about their plans for new branches, the team said: "With its no-rules taco menus, mezcal-fuelled cocktails and fiercely loyal following, Mezcal has grown from a single Hope Street venue into a full-blown movement — complete with a roaming taco truck, viral social content, and a flagship Glasgow branch set to launch summer 2025."

"Mezcal doesn’t just serve food — it serves culture, content and chaos in all the best ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Expect burritos, nachos, and taco sets — with most dishes gluten-free friendly. Everything’s designed to share, graze, dunk and devour. And the drinks? Spicy, smoky, and dangerously good — especially our famous frozen margaritas, already legendary in Glasgow."

Mezcal

The new Edinburgh Mezcal will open on Teviot Place near the University of Edinburgh at the end of this month - and the team have said they plan to open a Glasgow location in an undisclosed location in time for Summer.