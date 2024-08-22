Popular Glasgow restaurant to open third restaurant in the Southside next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Loveable Rogue in Glasgow’s West End and East End is set to open a third restaurant in the Southside

A popular Glasgow restaurant will open new premises on the Southside of the city.

The Loveable Rogue who currently have two restaurants on Great Western Road and Whitehill Street will open their new Southside eatery in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have been a huge hit with locals since opening their first restaurant in the West End four years ago serving one of the finest Sunday roasts in the city.

Taking to social media, the Loveable Rogue said: “The Rogue is coming to Glasgow’s Southside.

The Loveable Rogue

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be opening a new restaurant on Nithsdale Road in September 2024. That means all the things you have grown to love at Rogue West & East like our Sunday roasts, steak nights and tasting menus will soon be available South of the river.

“Please sign up to our mailing list to be the first to know about exclusive offers and first access to booking.

“We can’t wait to welcome you inside the new restaurant very soon.”