Popular Glasgow restaurant to open third restaurant in the Southside next month
A popular Glasgow restaurant will open new premises on the Southside of the city.
The Loveable Rogue who currently have two restaurants on Great Western Road and Whitehill Street will open their new Southside eatery in September.
They have been a huge hit with locals since opening their first restaurant in the West End four years ago serving one of the finest Sunday roasts in the city.
Taking to social media, the Loveable Rogue said: “The Rogue is coming to Glasgow’s Southside.
“We are thrilled to announce that we will be opening a new restaurant on Nithsdale Road in September 2024. That means all the things you have grown to love at Rogue West & East like our Sunday roasts, steak nights and tasting menus will soon be available South of the river.
“Please sign up to our mailing list to be the first to know about exclusive offers and first access to booking.
“We can’t wait to welcome you inside the new restaurant very soon.”
