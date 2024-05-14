Popular Glasgow steak restaurant closes for a month for refurbishment works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The steakhouse based in a historic listed Glasgow City Centre building will close for a month for refurbishment works

A popular chain steakhouse has announced this week that they will be closed for a month while refurbishment works are undertaken.

Miller and Carter opened their Glasgow branch in the city centre at 47 St Vincent Street back in 2016, now they are undertaking major refurbishment works as of yesterday, Monday May 13, set to open up on Friday June 7.

Based in a historic listed building on St Vincent Street - the property that Miller and Carter currently occupies was formerly a post office and before that a bank.

The Miller & Carter menu boasts a selection of impressive cuts of meat that’ grilled in their open kitchen then paired with crispy onion loaf, a dressed iceberg wedge and a grilled balsamic-glazed tomato before being served up, often with a glass of red wine or a cocktail.