Popular Glasgow West End cafe announces closure

Popular West End cafe Morning Glory has announced that they have taken the tough decision to close their premises on Great Western Road. The venue first opened at the end of 2020 as a “lockdown mission” set up by the team at Five March who have a restaurant on Elderslie Street near Kelvingrove Park.

Morning Glory has however revealed that it is now time to look forward to a new project which they already have in the pipeline and is expected to be announced soon.

Taking to Instagram they said: “Friends! This might come as a surprise but we’ve decided to close our wee Morning Glory. What started as somewhat of a lockdown mission grew arms and legs, we’ve loved every minute of it, but it’s time to look towards a new project we have in the pipeline

“We’d like to say a huge and heartfelt thanks to all our incredible regulars and all those who’ve passed through our doors but more than anything else we’d like to thank our wonderful team for their early starts and endless positivity.

“We’d like to wish our neighbours a fond farewell and we can’t wait to see what comes at 657 GWR! We’ll miss this wee place.