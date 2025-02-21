Popular independent pizza chain to open new outlet in Glasgow's East End
The latest store which will be located at 263-268 Gallowgate is planned to open in late April and as with each new Boss Pizza store it will help to create new jobs in the local community.
Boss Pizza was established with a vision of ‘producing bigger, better quality pizzas while meeting the growing consumer demand.’ The brand has since begun to expand with stores opening nationwide
Glasgow is part of Boss Pizza’s expansion which will see them open 5 stores by late Spring and 15 stores by the end of 2025. Upcoming locations include Bradford, Oldham & Colchester.
They spotted a gap in the market for an outlet that produces fresh dough pizzas and their offerings are distinguished by being 40% bigger and 50% more affordable than those of the top pizza brands.
Ajmal Mushtaq, CEO of Boss Pizza said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the opening of our latest store. Every community we join plays a huge role in our success, and we’re committed to giving back and becoming a valued part of the community.
“We look forward to showcasing what has made Boss Pizza so popular to the people of Glasgow.”
