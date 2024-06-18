Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After taking Ireland by storm with over 30,000 tickets sold, The 30+ Club is finally making its Scottish debut at the O2 Academy in Glasgow. This sought-after daytime clubbing experience, exclusively for those over the age of 30, will bring its high-energy party atmosphere to Glasgow on Saturday, September 14, from 5pm until 9pm.

Known for its spectacular production, The 30+ Club promises an unforgettable experience featuring world-class sound and lighting, top live DJs, confetti blasters, Co2 cannons, UV glow sticks, and much more.

Guests can expect a vibrant and immersive party environment with an interactive stage show, competitions and giveaways, alongside live performances from dancers, saxophonists, and DJs spinning the biggest pop, rock and dance classics from the 80s - 00s, to get you shuffling.

With almost every event sold out across the water, organisers are fired up to bring the 30+ Club to Glasgow. The event is designed for those thirty and older who want to relive the magic of their youth - without the sticky floors and dodgy speakers of clubs gone by.

Organiser Stuart Dunwoody said: “Daytime clubbing is where it’s at. You start early and you’re home early. It’s perfect for those who need to parent the next day or want to get home before the trains stop. Our world-class events are unlike anything you’ve ever been to. With over thirty years of event promotion experience, we know what makes a standout event. Our production is crazy, fun, and guaranteed to leave you with a smile on your face.”

Chris Johnston, General Manager at O2 Academy, said: “We’re excited to be hosting The 30+ Club at the O2 Academy Glasgow for the first time this September. After their success in Belfast and Dublin, it’s Glasgow’s turn to experience this fantastic daytime event. Our city loves great music and a good party so it’s sure to be the perfect match!”

Mark your diaries Glasgow as tickets will go on general sale this Friday June 21st, with a special presale on offer for O2 customers & subscribers to The 30+ Club mailer. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and pre-sale sign up is encouraged via https://the30plus.club/