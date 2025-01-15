Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular sushi and ramen shop will open a third Glasgow branch in the West End

Maki & Ramen are set to open a new third branch in Glasgow’s West End.

Founded in Edinburgh in 2015, the Japanese restaurant currently has two branches in Glasgow, both in the city centre.

The third branch of the franchise is set to open next month, on February 21. This move follows Maki & Ramen opening a restaurant down in Manchester and Leeds in England.

The restaurant chain plans to open new branches in Aberdeen, Birmingham and more in 2025.

Glaswegians in the West End can expect the usual affair offered by Maki and Ramen - perfectly crafted sushi, flavourful Sake and warm hearty bowls of ramen.

The new restaurant will also offer takeaway through Deliveroo or directly from the restaurant.

Teddy Lee founded Maki & Ramen in 2015 in a bid to make Asian cuisine more accessible to Scots following a stint as a chef studying in a sushi academy in Tokyo.