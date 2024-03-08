Popular Vietnamese street food restaurant Pho opens in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular Vietnamese street food restaurant, Pho, is announcing its next location as the restaurant prepares to open in central Glasgow next month.

The newest hot spot is set to open on Renfield Street on Friday 8 March, when they will offer “Free Pho Day” to all from midday until stocks run out.

The venue will be Pho’s second site in Scotland, following the success of the Edinburgh St. James’s Quarter restaurant. Pho, which was founded by husband and wife team Stephen and Juliette Wall has become popular for its menu of aromatic, nutritious and delicious rice noodle soups and stunning variety of Vietnamese street food.

Pho’s Glasgow restaurant set in the former Moss Bros. shop, will accommodate about 100 covers for an extensive menu featuring street food classics like fresh summer rolls, savoury and spicy curries and wok-fried noodles, alongside a variety of pho – a classic beef brisket noodle soup in 12-hour bone broth, deliciously healthy ‘supergreen’ soup or a hot and spicy prawn soup.

As the national dish of Vietnam, pho is known for its perfect balance of twelve-hour broths, lean meats and fresh herbs and spices that make it the perfect day-after saviour, cosy comfort food and wholesome pick me up. The menu draws on the rich flavours and history of Vietnamese cuisine, with every dish made fresh each day.

Following the restaurant’s launch, Pho’s full menu will be available for locals to order on Deliveroo for delivery or click and collect from Monday 18 March.

Libby Andrews, Marketing Director of Pho commented: “Glasgow has been on our radar for some time and we are so excited to finally become a part of the city’s vibrant and diverse community. Hopefully Glaswegians will love what we have to offer!”