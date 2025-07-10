Popular West End noodle bar announces sudden closure

Wudon have announced their closure this month

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular noodle bar, Wudon, on Great Western Road have posted on social media announcing their closure this week.

Wudon is popular with students and Glaswegians alike, who have enjoyed their Asian-fusion cuisine from the family-run restaurant for 16 years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on social media, Wudon wrote: "The end of an era. After 16 incredible years, Wudon will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, 19th July.

“We’re so grateful for all the memories, laughter, and loyal customers who’ve been part of our journey.

“There’s still time to enjoy your favourite Wudon dishes—come by and help us make these last days truly special.”