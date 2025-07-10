Popular West End noodle bar announces sudden closure
The popular noodle bar, Wudon, on Great Western Road have posted on social media announcing their closure this week.
Wudon is popular with students and Glaswegians alike, who have enjoyed their Asian-fusion cuisine from the family-run restaurant for 16 years now.
Posting on social media, Wudon wrote: "The end of an era. After 16 incredible years, Wudon will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, 19th July.
“We’re so grateful for all the memories, laughter, and loyal customers who’ve been part of our journey.
“There’s still time to enjoy your favourite Wudon dishes—come by and help us make these last days truly special.”
