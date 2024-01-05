Popular Wishaw nightclub announces shock closure after 16 years

The nightclub at the bottom of Wishaw main street has been a popular nightlife fixture in North Lanarkshire for over 15 years

A popular nightclub in Wishaw, Live Lounge, better known locally by its former name 'Soul Suite' or 'Souly' has announced their shock closure yesterday, December 4. after 16 years in the community.

It's sad news for clubbers across North Lanarkshire this year as the club famed for its sticky carpets, messy nights out and local DJs closes down with little warning to punters. The club occupied a small space above The Commercial Bar on Wishaw's main street, and was incredibly popular with the younger crowd.

Only a few years have passed since the closure of equally influential club, Mega Bar, in the neighbouring town of Motherwell - now young clubbers in the post-industrial towns will need to travel as far afield to Shotts or Coatbridge (or even Glasgow) if they want to stay out past pub closing time at 1am. The only remaining club in the two adjoining commuter towns is Skoosh, which caters to an older crowd, meaning younger folks from 18-21 will be missing out on the all-important provincial nightclub phase, which is essential to any upbringing in North Lanarkshire.

There has been an outpouring of sympathies and stories from those that loved Souly best - from those who still attended every week to those who received a lifetime ban years prior - all were sad to see Soul Suite go.

Soul Suite (Live Lounge) announced their shock closure to the community last night, December 4

Writing to their fans on Facebook, a spokesperson said: "After 16 years having a blast with you lot – we’re sharing today that sadly Live Lounge (known by many as Souley) will be closing in its current form as a nightclub. It’s not been an easy decision, and we’re sorry we’ll not be seeing our regulars on a Friday and Saturday night. But the time has come to do something new.

"Over the next while we’ll be making exciting plans of what to do with the space. So, keep your eyes peeled for an update! Sending you all best wishes for 2024."