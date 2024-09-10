Although many people wouldn’t think of Bath Street whenever they think about food and drink in Glasgow, there are plenty of great spots to head to on the famous Glasgow street.
Bath Street has been one of the beating arteries of Glasgow for centuries now - for generations the thoroughfare has connected the city centre to Anderston.
The street takes its name from a public baths built on the street by a wealthy industrial magnate, William Harley - which used to sit at the junction of Bath and Renfield Street.
Here are some of the best food and drink spots to try on Bath Street.
1. Sarti
Sarti have two restaurants in the city centre having first opened as a café and delicatessen in 1992 on Wellington Street. There concept has always been simple - to combine the finest Italian ingredients with outstanding Scottish produce, to create traditional Italian food that looks good & tastes even better. The tortelli al cinghiale is a dish that is really big on flavour. It is large ravioli, filled with a wild boar and vegetable filling in a rich red wine ragù from the mountains of Tuscany.121 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2SZ. | Sarti
2. The Griffin
Home to one of the classiest interiors of any Glasgow pub - The Griffin stays true to its 1903 origins. One of the best places in Glasgow to head to for a drink. 266 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4JP. | The Griffin
3. Mini Grill Steakhouse
Head to Mini Grill Steakhouse for one of the finest steaks in the city. We recommend going for the tomahawk which is served with a choice of two sauces and two sides. 244A Bath St, Glasgow G2 4JW. | Mini Grill Scottish Steakhouse
4. Bloc+
A popular venue for Glasgow students is Bloc+ on Bath Street in the city centre. While its major appeal may be the free entry to live music, gigs and club nights, Bloc+ also proudly offers daily cheap deals on food, like ‘Pasta Monday’ (£4) and ‘Kentucky Thursday’ (£5), with vegan and vegetarian
options included. 117 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2SZ. | Bloc
