Bath Street has been one of the beating arteries of Glasgow for centuries now - for generations the thoroughfare has connected the city centre to Anderston.
Bath Street takes its name from a public baths built on the street by a wealthy industrial magnate, William Harley - which used to sit at the junction of Bath and Renfield Street.
Back in the day, many Glaswegians didn’t have access to clean running water, so public baths were an essential part of civic life - making Bath Street a popular spot through the industrious Victorian era.
Take a look back in time as we explore the history of Bath Street in Glasgow City Centre in 9 old pictures.
