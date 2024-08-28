Bath Street back in time: 9 photos of one of Glasgow's most famous streets through the years

Today we’re looking back in time at Bath Street in 9 old pictures - one of our favourite historic avenues here in Glasgow

Bath Street has been one of the beating arteries of Glasgow for centuries now - for generations the thoroughfare has connected the city centre to Anderston.

Bath Street takes its name from a public baths built on the street by a wealthy industrial magnate, William Harley - which used to sit at the junction of Bath and Renfield Street.

Back in the day, many Glaswegians didn’t have access to clean running water, so public baths were an essential part of civic life - making Bath Street a popular spot through the industrious Victorian era.

Take a look back in time as we explore the history of Bath Street in Glasgow City Centre in 9 old pictures.

Pedestrians crossing the road on Bath Street at the intersection with Renfield Street. The Transport Department Offices are pictured in the background.

1. Pedestrians on Bath Street

Pedestrians crossing the road on Bath Street at the intersection with Renfield Street. The Transport Department Offices are pictured in the background.

Looking up Bath Street in June 1975.

2. Bath Street 1975

Looking up Bath Street in June 1975.

A look up Bath Street in 1963.

3. 94-120 Bath Street

A look up Bath Street in 1963.

The shop front of Barclay Mackay & Co on Bath St in 1930. This may look familiar as it is now Sarti on Bath Street.

4. Barclay Mackay & Co 1930

The shop front of Barclay Mackay & Co on Bath St in 1930. This may look familiar as it is now Sarti on Bath Street.

