Pubs in Glasgow: All 20 Greene King pubs in Glasgow ranked from best to worst

There is a huge number of Greene King pubs spread across Glasgow with some being real neighbourhood favourites.

Although we always try and champion independent pubs, we understand that some people may be looking for value for money along with a bite to eat at affordable prices.

This is how each of the pubs rank based on Google reviews with a bit of background about the pub and what you can expect upon visiting.

1 . The Scotia Our top rated Greene King pub is one of Glasgow’s best known. First licensed in 1815, this pub is famous for a folk music tradition started in the early 1960s with Billy Connolly being a regular back in the day.

2 . The Bakehouse Second on our list is The Bakehouse which can be found on Great Western Road. It scored highly from reviewers coming in with a rating of 4.5.

3 . Molly Malone’s You’ll be sure to get plenty craic and Irish hospitality at Molly Malone’s just off Sauchiehall Street. The Guinness is delicious and that have live music on regularly at weekend’s.