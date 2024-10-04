Pubs of Glasgow: 14 of the best local pubs for a pint in Glasgow's West End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:10 GMT

These are some of the best local pubs which you have to visit in Glasgow’s West End.

Glasgow’s West End has several brilliant local neighbourhood bars where you can enjoy the very best of the city’s hospitality.

There are some real neighbourhood favourites where you can pop into for a pint or dram and feel right at home in the West End.

Here are 14 of our favourite local pubs in Glasgow’s West End.

1. The Sparkle Horse

The Sparkle Horse may not look like it from the outside, but the interior screams old school, and has existed on Dowanhill Street since at least the 1890s, formerly known as The Dowanhill Bar. 16 Dowanhill St, Partick, Glasgow G11 5QR. | CAMRA

2. Deoch an Dorus

Formerly known as The Hayburn Vaults, the Deoch an Dorus have established themselves as a real Partick neighbourhood favourite. 427-429 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6DD. | Deoch an Dorus

3. The Grove

The Grove can claim to have loved Finnieston before it became trendy. It remains in the same site it always has, with a traditional interior that’s reminiscent of old-school Finnieston. 8 Kelvingrove St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7RX. | Supplied

4. The Aragon Bar

The Aragon is a proper old school pub on Byres Road where you can find a mixture of old and young punters. It is a big favourite of those who live in Dowanhill, Hyndland and Partick 131 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8TT | Supplied

