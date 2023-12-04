Pubs of Glasgow: 8 pubs for sale in and around Glasgow

These are some of the pubs which are on the market in and around Glasgow

Nothing quite beats heading out for a winter warmer during the cold dreich winter nights with everybody having their own personal favourite tipple.

As you watch your pint or preferred beverage get poured, you may have once thought about owning a pub and becoming a publican.

Glasgow has a rich heritage when it comes to traditional pubs with the city boasting an impressive portfolio with there being being some very well-known boozers recently listed on the market such as The Laurieston bar at Bridge Street which is currently under offer.

These are another eight pubs in and around Glasgow which are currently for sale on the market.

1 . Dram! Dram! is just a short walk from Kelvingrove Park and the University of Glasgow with the bar on Woodlands Road being listed on the market by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

2 . The Gartocher The Gartocher bar is found on Shettleston Road and is a pub known for its art deco architecture. Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the leasehold for the traditional community pub which dates from the 1930s and is on the market for a guide price of of £10,000 with the annual rental being £29,100.

3 . The Botany The Botany can be found on Maryhill Road and has been on the market for several months. The bar and restaurant features a stunning glass house restaurant that has an asking price of £75,000. The venue boasts a turnover of £389,161 and is looking for a lease of £24,750 per annum which is set to end in 2038.

4 . Mackinnons The long-standing Mackinnon’s bar in Glasgow's East End has an 8am alcohol licence and was put up for sale at offers in the region of £40,000 with a rent of £26,000 per year.