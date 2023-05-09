Glasgow is home to a swathe of interesting pubs - from underground indie joints to the traditional old-school pub - but have you ever wondered what the oldest pubs in the city are?
There’s plenty of pubs in Glasgow that have a storied history dating back decades - but then there’s pubs like The Clutha or The Scotia, which have a heritage dating back literally centuries.
In this article we wanted to look back at these historic pubs and their heritage, and how they survived for so long in our fair city.
1. The Scotia (1792)
The Scotia Bar is immersed in history. Not only is it one of the oldest bars in the city, it’s situated on one of the four original streets in Glasgow. It was established in 1792 when the Clyde was a thriving waterway, close to the final ferry stage on the river. The bar, which retains many original interior features, remains a popular destination for a nightcap after a long day’s work. It enjoys an association with radical politics, the arts and a broad social mix of customers. The Scotia is believed to be haunted by spirits from every era of its past. Nonetheless, it remains popular with tourists, musicians and music lovers alike. Photo: TSPL
2. The Saracen Head (~1792)
The Gallowgate pub also claims to be one of the oldest in Glasgow, given that the original tavern to hold the name was found in records dating back to 1792. According to urban legend, the pub once played host to Robert Burns on his trips to Glasgow - and even once displayed a handwritten poem by the Bard. The current Saracen Head is the fourth rendition of the pub, with the first on the Gallowgate, second on the corner of St Mungo Lane and the third at the corner of Saracen Lane, next to where the original first stood. The present Saracen Head, across from the Barrowlands, opened its doors to thirsty punters in the east end back in 1904.
3. The Clutha (1819)
Named after the Gaelic word for the Clyde, the Clutha has sat proudly by the river since 1819. Like the nearby Scotia, it was once popular with the crews and passengers from the Clutha boats that would ferry people across the water. The bar now stands on its own but was originally the ground floor of a four-storey tenement block. When the building above was demolished, the pub remained. For much of the late 20th century it was known as McLaughlin’s. In 1992, Brendan McLaughlin returned it to its original name, The Clutha Vaults. Following the helicopter tragedy in 2013, the pub was comprehensively redesigned before reopening.
4. The Arlington (1860)
There’s been a pub on this site on Woodlands Road since 1860
The Arlington Bar in Woodlands Road in Glasgow claims to be the home of the real Stone of Destiny which sits proudly in the bar. Whether this is true or another Glaswegian pub landlord tall tale is anyone’s guess at this point.