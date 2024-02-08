Pubs of Glasgow: All 36 Glasgow bars and pub finalists for Glasgow Bar Awards 2024
Renowned as ‘Glasgow’s BAFTAs for Bartending’, the winners will be revealed at the annual Bartender’s Ball at Saint Luke’s on Monday February, 12.
The 150 strong long list has been whittled down to the best six in each category. The finalists span the city, with venues like The Laurieston and The Ben Nevis alongside newcomers Charlie Brown’s and El Santo. Now in its third year, the Glasgow Bar Awards celebrate the city’s diverse hospitality scene, from neighbourhood watering holes to sky-high cocktail bars and those working behind the scenes.
Glasgow’s Best Pubs have officially been named with venues from all corners of the city set to be celebrated including The Bon Accord and Ben Nevis, legendary spot The Laurieston, plus neighbourhood favourite Redmond’s of Dennistoun. Whisky pub The Pot Still and one of Glasgow’s top Irish pubs, Malones complete this year’s finalists.
The awards even recognise Glasgow’s best drink - a fiercely competitive category with so much on offer across the city’s bustling nightlife.
Cocktail fans and the public shaped this year’s long list, nominating serves and venues, with 2024’s finalists chosen by industry nominations. This year’s official best drinks in Glasgow include one of Scotland’s favourite serves - a simple pint of Tennent’s Lager at The Gate, alongside creative concoctions like Daddy Marmalade's Sticky Toffee Pudding and Kelvingrove Café’s elegant Appletini. Plus, fun serves like Tabac’s Holiday in Cambodia, Balche Anna from La Jupe and a Steeplejack from Jacks Bar.
Culminating in a huge bash on Monday February, 12 at Saint Luke’s, the awards will toast to the crème de la crème in Glasgow's dynamic bar landscape, shining a spotlight on unsung heroes and the very best spots in the city for a tipple or two.
Alex Riches, Co-Founder of Backs! Hospitality and Operations Manager of Saint Luke’s said, “We’re so excited to bring back the third instalment of the Bartenders Ball, with this year set to be our busiest and biggest yet. It’s amazing to have Glasgow’s hospitality community back together so early in the year to celebrate everyone’s hard work and achievements over the festive period.”
“We can’t wait to share our plans for Backs! Hospitality for this year with some great events, networking and development opportunities in the pipeline. We’re looking forward to toasting to another brilliant year at Saint Luke’s on 12th February - see you then!”
Glasgow Bar Awards - 2024 Finalists (in alphabetical order)
Best Bar – sponsored by Mangrove
Charlie Browns
Jacks @ Dakota Hotel
Red Sky Bar
The Absent Ear
The Gate
The Rum Shack
Best Pub – sponsored by Cutty Sark
Ben Nevis
Malones
Redmond’s of Dennistoun
The Bon Accord
The Laurieston
The Pot Still
Bar Team
Charlie Browns
Jacks bar @ Dakota Hotel
La Jupe
Oran Mor
Tabac
The Winged Ox
Unsung Hero – Sponsored by Remy Cointreau
Aimee Ashworth – La Jupe
Arianne Smith – The Absent Ear
Euan Barker - Tabac
Layla Brown – The Finnieston
Linda Callaghan - Moskito
Panos Dimou – El Santo
Best Shake – Sponsored by Angostura
Adam Dykes – Jacks Bar @ Dakota Hotel
Alexander “Big Al” Martin – Rascal
Ally Shaw – Currently Unsigned
Fraser Harris – The Absent Ear
Kim Burke – Daddy Marmalade
Liam Grogan – The Absent Ear
Best Drink
Appletini – Kelvingrove Café
Balche Annan - La Jupe
Holiday in Cambodia - Tabac
Pint of Tennents @ The Gate
Steeplejack - Jacks Bar @ Dakota Hotel
Sticky Toffee Pudding – Daddy Marmalades
Organised by Backs! Hospitality - a community interest company created by David Smillie and Alex Riches, anyone who works across the hospitality industry is invited to attend - from brand ambassadors to bartenders. Funds raised from ticket sales go towards nurturing the next wave of bartending talent and frontline hospitality staff through various initiatives like events, networking, mentoring, and training.