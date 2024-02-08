Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renowned as ‘Glasgow’s BAFTAs for Bartending’, the winners will be revealed at the annual Bartender’s Ball at Saint Luke’s on Monday February, 12.

The 150 strong long list has been whittled down to the best six in each category. The finalists span the city, with venues like The Laurieston and The Ben Nevis alongside newcomers Charlie Brown’s and El Santo. Now in its third year, the Glasgow Bar Awards celebrate the city’s diverse hospitality scene, from neighbourhood watering holes to sky-high cocktail bars and those working behind the scenes.

Glasgow’s Best Pubs have officially been named with venues from all corners of the city set to be celebrated including The Bon Accord and Ben Nevis, legendary spot The Laurieston, plus neighbourhood favourite Redmond’s of Dennistoun. Whisky pub The Pot Still and one of Glasgow’s top Irish pubs, Malones complete this year’s finalists.

The awards even recognise Glasgow’s best drink - a fiercely competitive category with so much on offer across the city’s bustling nightlife.

Cocktail fans and the public shaped this year’s long list, nominating serves and venues, with 2024’s finalists chosen by industry nominations. This year’s official best drinks in Glasgow include one of Scotland’s favourite serves - a simple pint of Tennent’s Lager at The Gate, alongside creative concoctions like Daddy Marmalade's Sticky Toffee Pudding and Kelvingrove Café’s elegant Appletini. Plus, fun serves like Tabac’s Holiday in Cambodia, Balche Anna from La Jupe and a Steeplejack from Jacks Bar.

Culminating in a huge bash on Monday February, 12 at Saint Luke’s, the awards will toast to the crème de la crème in Glasgow's dynamic bar landscape, shining a spotlight on unsung heroes and the very best spots in the city for a tipple or two.

Alex Riches, Co-Founder of Backs! Hospitality and Operations Manager of Saint Luke’s said, “We’re so excited to bring back the third instalment of the Bartenders Ball, with this year set to be our busiest and biggest yet. It’s amazing to have Glasgow’s hospitality community back together so early in the year to celebrate everyone’s hard work and achievements over the festive period.”

“We can’t wait to share our plans for Backs! Hospitality for this year with some great events, networking and development opportunities in the pipeline. We’re looking forward to toasting to another brilliant year at Saint Luke’s on 12th February - see you then!”

Glasgow Bar Awards - 2024 Finalists (in alphabetical order)

Best Bar – sponsored by Mangrove

Charlie Browns

Jacks @ Dakota Hotel

Red Sky Bar

The Absent Ear

The Gate

The Rum Shack

Best Pub – sponsored by Cutty Sark

Ben Nevis

Malones

Redmond’s of Dennistoun

The Bon Accord

The Laurieston

The Pot Still

Bar Team

Charlie Browns

Jacks bar @ Dakota Hotel

La Jupe

Oran Mor

Tabac

The Winged Ox

Unsung Hero – Sponsored by Remy Cointreau

Aimee Ashworth – La Jupe

Arianne Smith – The Absent Ear

Euan Barker - Tabac

Layla Brown – The Finnieston

Linda Callaghan - Moskito

Panos Dimou – El Santo

Best Shake – Sponsored by Angostura

Adam Dykes – Jacks Bar @ Dakota Hotel

Alexander “Big Al” Martin – Rascal

Ally Shaw – Currently Unsigned

Fraser Harris – The Absent Ear

Kim Burke – Daddy Marmalade

Liam Grogan – The Absent Ear

Best Drink

Appletini – Kelvingrove Café

Balche Annan - La Jupe

Holiday in Cambodia - Tabac

Pint of Tennents @ The Gate

Steeplejack - Jacks Bar @ Dakota Hotel

Sticky Toffee Pudding – Daddy Marmalades