Pubs of Paisley 2025: The 6 best pubs to visit in Paisley

Paisley is the place to be these days, we've been saying it for years, that the Renfrewshire town has a criminally underrated food and drink scene - hosting some of the very best pubS in the West of Scotland.

People say Glasgow's the friendliest city in the world, we'd go as far as saying Paisley's even friendlier. Today we're done overlooking Paisley in favour of its bigger and bolder next door neighbour, today we're taking a look at some of the best food and drink spots that the town has to offer.

A few months ago we looked at the heritage of Scotland's biggest town - you can check out the history of Paisley through old pictures by clicking here!

Check out our list below of the 8 best pubs in Paisley - did we miss out your favourite? Let us know in the comments!

1 . De Beers De Beers has to be our favourite pub in Paisley hands down - between the incredible bar staff, phenomenal punters, and live techno tunes - what more could you want? | Contributed

2 . The Bungalow The Bungalow looks pretty unassuming from the outside - but make no mistake, this is one of the best intimate live venue spaces in the West of Scotland. Be sure to check out a local band here and marvel at the acoustics. | Contributed

3 . The Cave There's a certain ambience about The Cave that makes it so cool. It's hard to put your finger on, but between there no nonsense approach, dedication to local live entertainment, and excellent pours - you'll be having to good a time to think about it. | Contributed

4 . The Bull Inn A great old school traditional pub for a relaxed pint | Contributed