Two world-famous Glaswegian brands open ‘The Glasgow Store’ at Glasgow Airport

Two world-famous Scottish brands are set to make their official retail debut as ‘The Glasgow Store’ opens at Glasgow International Airport.

Located on the first floor of the main terminal, the new merch shop features a new range from the iconic brands, IRN-BRU and Tunnock’s.

Fans of ‘Scotland’s other national drink’ will be able to choose from sliders, swim shorts, fanny packs, bucket hats, t-shirts, and a host of other IRN BRU-branded goods, while lovers of the legendary Tunnock’s caramel wafer and teacake can choose from an array of quality gifts including headwear, homeware and accessories.

Also available in store are items from the emerging Glasgow brand Albany Clothing whose fashion line pays homage to the city’s iconic Duke of Wellington statue.

Albany clothes feature polo shirts, hoodies and caps, with each item featuring Glasgow’s traffic-cone-adorned mascot.

The Glasgow Store will be the first retail space where international commuters and tourists can purchase official merchandise from the three brands - with each item has been designed with the city’s quirky sense of humour in mind.

Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at IRN-BRU says;“Whether you’re landing in Scotland for the first time and looking to immerse yourself in some of the country’s most loved brands, or a proud patriot looking to show off IRN-BRU merch on holiday, The Glasgow Store has you covered.

“From sliders to swim trunks to vintage logo t-shirts and fanny packs – there’s something for everyone and we’re excited to see our vibrant range go global.”

The Glasgow Store at Glasgow Airport will offer Glaswegian brands to tourists - who will represent Glasgow globally!

Fergus Loudon, Operations Director with Tunnock’s notes;“Where better to open than one of the UK’s busiest airports? With The Glasgow Store, we are re-inforcing and in some cases, introducing the city’s most iconic brands and one of its most celebrated landmarks to the millions of passengers who use Glasgow Airport annually.”