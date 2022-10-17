Rafa’s will offer tacos, burritos, and loaded fries from Big Feed Kitchen in Prince’s Square from Thursday, October 20 this week.

The new street food market taking Glasgow by storm, Big Feed Kitchen, will be taken over by Finnieston Mexican eatery, Rafa’s, later this week.

Rafa’s - which can be found in the Hidden Lane in Finnieston - will fully take over the Prince’s Square restaurant from Thursday, October 20.

The Mexican restaurant in the West End of the city has proved to be incredibly popular - with queues for the taco takeaway sometimes spilling out from the Hidden Lane all the way on to Argyle Street.

Big Feed Kitchen gives the small takeaway ample opportunity to sell to a huge range of new customers in the city centre - with more seating, table service, and drinks on offer.

Rafa’s have released their menu for the takeover - including all the classics like tacos, burritos, fries, and desserts - with foodie fans being told to look out for the new ‘ox cheek burrito’

Big Feed Kitchen’s Jonny Stipanovsky said: “I’m a massive fan of Rafa’s and have been since I discovered them tucked away down the Hidden Lane in Finnieston.

“It’s been my go-to for tacos ever since – the only problem is it’s so popular I’ve missed out a few times.

“As I got to know the guys it felt like a really natural collaboration – their approach and ethos are very similar to ours. Great food and good times.

“I’m delighted we now have the chance to bring these guys into the city centre and showcase their amazing food to a bigger audience. Trust me…you’ll love it.”

Protein fillings for tacos, burritos, and loaded fries include: pork shoulder, fish, ox cheek, courgettes, mushrooms, prawns, chicken, and more.

Rafa’s kingpin Gregor Forest said: “We have worked at various Big Feed events and love what they do, so when Jonny invited us to be their first ever guest for a kitchen takeover at BFK in Princes Square, we jumped at the chance.”

Rafa’s takeover at Big Feed Kitchen on the lower ground floor of Princes Square launches on October 20, with this menu replacing the current selection.

