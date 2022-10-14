The travelling street food maket have announced dates for their Christmas Street food market at the SEC this festive season.

Big Feed Kitchen have announced their plans to launch a Christmas Street food market at the SEC this winter.

Running on Saturday December 10 and Sunday December 11 from 10am to 7pm - the Glasgow street food collective has so far proved popular as they travel from location to location around Glasgow.

‘Big Feed Christmas Family Festival’ will offer all the fun of a Christmas market - paired with incredible dishes and exclusive festive menu options from over 30 of the amazing vendors that have helped Big Feed forge its reputation as one of the best quality street food markets in Glasgow and beyond.

Visitors are advised to ‘bring their appetites’ - with everything from tacos to slow cooked meats, hot dogs, nachos and vegan / vegetarian delights available alongside indulgent ice creams, cakes and desserts, all washed down with expertly crafted cocktails, wines, beers, and more.

Confirmed vendors include:

Base Pizza

Stag Bites the Hog

Papa’s Loaded Fries

Babo’s Travelling Toasties

Fire Dog

Rost

Ox & Anchor

Typhoon Ten

Mac Man

Free the Chilli

Coffee Cart Culture

Chulo’s Stuffed Cookies

Entertainment to cater for all ages will also be available including: play areas, face painters, storytellers, balloon twisters, carol singers, Santa’s Grotto, live music, DJs, and more - making the event perfect for family days out, festive parties, cosy December date nights, and everything in-between.

Grace Reilly, Regional Charity Manager at Cash for Kids, said:“We are delighted to be working with the team at the Big Feed Christmas Family Festival as their chosen charity partner, through this event Radio Clyde Cash for Kids will be able to raise funds which will allow us to support children and young people who desperately need our help this Christmas”.

Big Feed Christmas Family Festival proudly supports local children via a partnership with Cash for Kids, and will be raising money for the charity in a variety of ways including donating profits from Santa’s grotto, direct donations, and other fundraising activities to be announced.

Johnny Stipanovsky, founder of Big Feed, added:“We’ve had so much fun since launching Big Feed in 2017 and our collective has gone from strength to strength every year. For 2022 we’re excited to launch our biggest ever event at the SEC.

“We’ve got such an amazing line up of food, drinks and entertainment in store for our guests, and we can’t wait to welcome them on December 10.

“Being indoors in Glasgow in December doesn’t hurt either, so there’s no chance of the weather spoiling the fun! Stay tuned for more announcements on food, drink, entertainment and more.”

