Rangers star spotted dining at top West End Italian restaurant after Old Firm derby heroics vs Celtic
Rangers star Ianis Hagi helped his Ibrox teammates upset the form book to thrash Celtic 3-0 before dining at popular Italian restaurant La Lanterna in Glasgow’s West End.
The Romanian midfielder stopped in at the much-loved venue on Great Western Road after starring in the Old Firm demolition of Brendan Rodgers’ side on January 2.
Taking to social media, the restaurant said: “A special thank you to Ianis Hagi for kicking off the New Year with a delightful dinner at La Lanterna West End!
“It was a pleasure to host you — here’s to a fantastic 2025 filled with great food and company.”
Legendary former Rangers captain John Greig and current first-team boss Philippe Clement were recently photographed with staff members after dining at the highly regarded eatery, who have restaurants in the city centre and West End.
Hagi’s father - ex Real Madrid and Barcelona star Gheorghe - was in attendance to watch his son open the scoring in the derby fixture and expressed his delight at his boy’s performance. He also urged Ianis to use his goal scoring heroics as a platform to build on going forward.
Hagi snr said: “He had a very good match which had a lot to do with the way he started the game with a goal. He even had a cold for a few days leading up to the match so it's good he recovered.
“It's important that he scored, that he's fit and that he's helping Rangers win and not just win, but win by a big margin. He played very well for 90 minutes. He told me to come to the Rangers games more often! It depends on how busy I am.
