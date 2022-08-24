The Big D is El Perro Negro’s latest invention - releasing for only one day tomorrow (August 25) - for National Burger Day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A renowned burger joint in Glasgow’s west end is set to release a limited edition burger tomorrow to celebrate National Burger Day - and the team are promising that it is the ‘naughtiest’ burger yet.

El Perro Negro, which can be found in Woodlands, are hyping up their new burger - The Big D (short for ‘Big Double’) which will be available for only one day at both their Glasgow and Edinburgh branches.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning both the National Burger Awards in 2019 and 2021, El Perro Negro are known for their award-winning Top Dog burger.

Burger fans can expect The Big D to hold two smash patties with gooey double cheese, double bacon, marrow butter, brown butter mayo and onions.

El Perro Negro founder, Nick Watkins spoke of his excitement about the launch, saying: “It seemed only right for us to go big on National Burger Day and give our customers what they want - a naughty and messy feast.

“We’ve stocked up on hand wipes and are ready to welcome Glasgow and Edinburgh burger fans tomorrow.”

The new Big D burger will be available for one day only at both the Glasgow and Edinburgh branches tomorrow Thursday August 25 2022, priced at £13.