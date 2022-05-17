With the cost of living continuing to rise, people will be looking to the recent council tax rebate for support - but what is available to people in the Glasgow City Council area ?

The cost of living crisis continues to affect millions of people across the country.

While Fuel prices have gone down, they are still higher than the average in most places and unstable.

As well as this there are proposed council tax increases have been discussed.

It has been reported that the rise in energy bills will affect approximately 22 million people in the UK.

So are you eligible for the Glasgow council tax rebate?

Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the rebate, and whether it is available in Glasgow.

Households in England need to be prepared to receive a £150 council tax rebate to help manage the costs of living. Those who pay council tax by direct debit will see the money go directly into their bank account from April, while those who do not pay by direct debit will be contacted by their council and invited to make a claim. Around 20 million households in council tax bands A to D will benefit from the £3 billion council tax rebate, including 95% of rented properties, which does not have to be repaid.

What is the council tax rebate?

GlasgowWorld spoke with a spokesperson for the Scottish Government about the project they launched to ease the cost of living crisis, they said: “The Scottish Government’s priority is to get help to people quickly and simply. Assisting with council tax bills is the most effective way to do that.”

“By providing support to those receiving council tax reduction regardless of council tax band as well as to all households living in properties in Bands A - D, it means this help will reach 1.85 million households.”

“The Scottish Government has provided councils with discretion whether to make a payment or apply a credit to 2022-23 council tax accounts, it will be for each individual council to determine how they will deliver the policy.”

“Local authorities will also have funding from which to make £150 payments to an estimated 38,000 households which are exempt from council tax for particular reasons, including those accessing housing support services or living in temporary accommodation.”

The basic principle is that because many households are facing increased challenges in meeting their basic needs, the Scottish Government has announced a Cost of Living Award of £150, linked to Council Tax.

How do you check whether you’re eligible?

According to the Glasgow City council spokesperson, you don’t need to apply. Each household’s entitlement is assessed using the information already held for Council tax.

Who is eligible for tax rebate?

There are a number of factors that are considered by the council when it comes to approving the rebate.

If you live in a property in any Council Tax valuation band, are liable for Council Tax and have been in receipt of Council Tax Reduction on 14 February 2022 then you will be eligible.

You may also be considered for the rebate if you live in a property in Council Tax Band A-D and have been liable for Council Tax on 14 February 2022.

To be considered for the rebate you must also be exempt from Council Tax on 14 February 2022 because of the following reasons:all of the occupants of the property are under 18: all of the occupants of the property are care leavers: all of the occupants of the property are severely mentally impaired or the property is unoccupied due to the resident having gone to someone else’s home to provide care or the resident is receiving care elsewhere.

How do I check my tax band?

You can find out what tax band your household is in on the Government websites band checker.

Click the green button that says ‘start now’, enter your postcode and this will tell you what band your household is in.

When will Glasgow Council release the rebate?

The rebate will be deducted from the initial payments of the 2022/23 Council Tax account’s period.

This means that the exact dates in which you receive your rebate will depend on your payment schedule.

