Restaurant launches new 'Buckfast Burger'

A restaurant in Irvine has launched a new special: a ‘Buckfast Burger’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bucky Belter as its called ‘wid get yer taste buds tingling’ according to a post by The Niche restaurant last month.

Customers can expect: a 6oz Aberdeen angus beef patty and bucky battered haggis on a brioche bun with Irn Bru Mayo garnished with babygem lettuce & tomatoes and some Tennent's caramelised onions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of the Bucky Belter is accompanied by a new special side: salt & chilli tattie scones with slice sausage, smothered in a Buckfast peppercorn sauce.

This is just one of many of the inventive specials that are put on every week by The Niche, the Irvine restaurant on Montgomery Street in the Ayrshire town.