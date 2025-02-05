Restaurant launches new 'Buckfast Burger'

By Liam Smillie

Published 5th Feb 2025
A restaurant in Irvine has launched a new special: a ‘Buckfast Burger’.

The Bucky Belter as its called ‘wid get yer taste buds tingling’ according to a post by The Niche restaurant last month.

Customers can expect: a 6oz Aberdeen angus beef patty and bucky battered haggis on a brioche bun with Irn Bru Mayo garnished with babygem lettuce & tomatoes and some Tennent's caramelised onions.

The launch of the Bucky Belter is accompanied by a new special side: salt & chilli tattie scones with slice sausage, smothered in a Buckfast peppercorn sauce.

This is just one of many of the inventive specials that are put on every week by The Niche, the Irvine restaurant on Montgomery Street in the Ayrshire town.

