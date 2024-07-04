After the sudden news that Doppio Malto on George Square is to close its doors, we wanted to take a look back at the restaurants across Glasgow which have also closed their doors in 2024.

A report this week by the the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce showed that over 400,000 less visitors are spending less time in the city centre which comes against the backdrop of challenging conditions for hospitality in Glasgow.

Here are the restaurants which have already closed their doors in Glasgow this year.

1 . Doppio Malto Doppio Malto is the most recent major restaurant closure in Glasgow. They had imported their beer kitchen menu from its venues in Italy with a range of drinks and a family-friendly welcome. The venue served 16 variations of Doppio Malto craft beers from breweries in Erba and Iglesias. | Doppio Malto

2 . Zinfandel Zinfandel on Nithsdale Road in Glasgow’s Southside announced their shock closure in April 2024. The Scottish-Croatian fusion restaurant had been a big hit with Southside neighbourhoods and was even a popular spot for Celtic and Rangers stars to visit. | Zinfandel

3 . The Hard Rock Cafe The Hard Rock Cafe on Buchanan Street closed its doors with immediate effect at the end of February 2024. A sign was left on the door saying "Hard Rock Café will not be operating today. We apologise for the inconvenience." | Contributed

4 . BRGR Popular burger restaurant BRGR shut down both their Glasgow branches on Great Western Road and Royal Exchange Square after a decade in the city in February 2024. | Contributed