Restaurants of Glasgow: New Irish tapas restaurant opens on Ashton Lane
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ashton Lane has this weekend welcomed a new restaurant as 33 Ashton Lane have now opened their doors in Glasgow's West End.
The restaurant are bringing a taste of traditional Irish cuisine to the Lane with it being found above the popular Jinty McGuinty's pub. You can find traditional Irish food in tapas from on the menu which makes it perfect for sharing.
Highlights from the menu include chowder which is served with Guinness treacle bread, corn ribs which are smothered in melted Kerry gold butter and Guinness and steak pie.
The new premises will be a welcome addition to the bustling Ashton Lane which is one of the city's most popular areas with international travel and hospitality magazine Time Out naming Glasgow's West End one of the coolest neighbourhoods to live in the world.
You can now book a table at 33 Ashton lane with walk ins also being welcome. They will be opening from 5pm to 10pm from Monday to Thursday with them opening earlier at weekends.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.