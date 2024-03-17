Restaurants of Glasgow: New Irish tapas restaurant opens on Ashton Lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ashton Lane has this weekend welcomed a new restaurant as 33 Ashton Lane have now opened their doors in Glasgow's West End.

The restaurant are bringing a taste of traditional Irish cuisine to the Lane with it being found above the popular Jinty McGuinty's pub. You can find traditional Irish food in tapas from on the menu which makes it perfect for sharing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights from the menu include chowder which is served with Guinness treacle bread, corn ribs which are smothered in melted Kerry gold butter and Guinness and steak pie.

The new premises will be a welcome addition to the bustling Ashton Lane which is one of the city's most popular areas with international travel and hospitality magazine Time Out naming Glasgow's West End one of the coolest neighbourhoods to live in the world.