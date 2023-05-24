Sauchiehall Street pub named best late night venue in Scotland

A long-running late night bar on Sauchiehall Street has just been named the best late night venue in Scotland.

Box won the award at the Entertainment and Hospitality Awards Scotland last Thursday, May 18.

The venue is well-known for it’s late-night live music seven days a week in the heart of Glasgow’s hospitality sector on Sauchiehall Street.

They beat out popular late-night bar the Angels Hotel in Uddingston, Glasgow city centre cocktail bar Missoula and Eden Nightclub in Coatbridge.

It’s not the first time Box has won an award either, just last year in 2022 the venue was named the Best Live Music Venue at the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards.

Box first opened towards the end of 2006 - and has proved immensensely popular with music fans in the city ever since.

Many Glaswegians enjoy the more relaxed atmosphere than your typical Glasgow pub experience - and with free entry and Still Game inspired cocktails, you’ll rarely walk through the doors to an empty pub.

The bookers give a lot of space to unsigned artists across Scotland, giving many Glasgow musicians their first shot at playing in front of a live crowd.

Box has been named the best late night venue in Scotland at the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards (Pic: Box Facebook)

They’re also known for their open stage Jam nights - one of the few such events in the city - and for their resident DJs at the weekend.

Some of the biggest figures to play the stage include the likes of Coheed and Cambria, Kids in Glass Houses, Vukovi, The Lafontaines, Fatherson, Five Finger Death Punch, Kobi Onyame to name a few.

They’ve also hosted DJ sets from The View, Grado, Jack Jester, Bring me the Horizon and many more.

Even Lewis Capaldi, Paolo Nutini, and Jim Jefferies(yep!) have all been known to get up on stage and play a few impromptu tunes for the pub.