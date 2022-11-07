Iconic Still Game filming locations in Glasgow that you can visit to this day

Still Game is an undeniable classic, but did you know you could visit some of the show’s most famous filming locations to this day?

Still Game is a certified Glasgow cult classic - becoming a show rewatched all across Scotland and further afield - far from its humble roots in Maryhill.

The show began as a spin-off of Scottish sketch show ‘Chewin’ the Fat’ in 1999 - in which Scotland’s most popular double act - Jack and Victor - made their debut appearance. Still Game follows the auld fella’s on their misadventures around the fictional scheme of ‘Craiglang’, much of which was filmed around Maryhill.

The setting featured many iconic locations; like The Clansman, Navid’s Shop, and more. So we put together a list of the locations from the original 2000’s run of Still Game that you can still visit today.

Maryhill

Most of the outdoor scenes around Craiglang were filmed around Maryhill. Making the backdrop for Jack and Victor’s antics very recognisable for locals.

It’s implied that Jack and Victor are Maryhill men, often talking about fishing the River Kelvin. Maryhill spreads along seven miles of the Maryhill Road, between the Forth and Clyde Canal and the River Kelvin.

Craiglang is represented by various locations around Maryhill. Even The Clansman was a Maryhill pub - The Ruchill Tavern - which was demolished to make way for a new housing estate.

Jack and Victor live in ‘Osprey Heights’ , a fictional tower (or high flat as they’re called in the show). Osprey Heights was represented by the tower on Collina Street - not too far from the Wyndford Housing Estate - which the council are hoping to demolish in the near future.

Maryhill Road, Ruchill Street, Burnhouse Street, and Gairbraid Avenue are all often used for filming in the show.

Hillhead Library

Hillhead Library appears in the show a few time as a popular pensioner hide-out.

Jack and Victor take their lunch break in Hillhead Library in season two of Still Game. This appears to be an often-enough occurrence as the lads boast about not being caught eating their lunch in the library for years.

Tight Tam also frequents the library - in one episode boasting over Winston about how better a reader he is than him. It comes to a head for Tam when he meets his love-interest, Frances, in the library, and proposes to the Hillhead librarian in the building in season four of Still Game.

Robyn’s Nest Cafe

Robyn’s Nest Cafe was also often used in the early filming of the show. It even features it’s own ‘Still Game menu’ in which fans of the show can enjoy a ‘Jack and Victor’ - a full Scottish Breakfast - or a ‘Boaby’ - two eggs, two tattie scones, bacon, and beans.

The bright wee cafe on Maryhill Road remains open to this day - everyday except Sunday. You can expect your standard traditional cafe affair of delicious breakfast items alongside filled hot rolls.

You’ll remember the cafe from many one-off scenes whenever characters are buying their rolls to go. One of Still Games most iconic episodes ‘Cauld’ has a massive scene in the building in which Jack, Victor, Winston, and Tam discuss getting free electricity in the Craiglang towers.

Navid’s shop

Glasgow’s best-known convenience store isn’t actually in Maryhill as you might expect, but over the other side of the city in Townhead.

The beloved wee shop is best recognised as Navid’s corner shop in Still Game, but was operating for years in the city prior to that. It continues to operate in the city, a bit more cosmopolitan that it’s television counterpart - offering a selection of newspapers, sweeties, groceries, tobacco, hot takeaway food, and even coffee.

