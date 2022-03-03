‘Schiehallion’ ward to re-open at Royal Hospital for Children after £8.9m upgrade

Ward 2A/2B at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow will reopen after an extensive refurbishment project, next week.

The ward, which cares for children and young people with blood-borne diseases and cancers, will be called Schiehallion, officially bringing back a much-loved name in Scottish healthcare.

What improvements have been made?

The project has involved an £8.9 million investment in significant upgrade work, including replacement of the ventilation systems, and once open it will provide a safe, high-quality environment that is fully suited to the needs of our young patients and their families.

The ward is due to re-open on Wednesday.

Upgraded patients rooms and ensuites, alongside new play/social facilities and updated catering arrangements, mean the new ward will provide holistic care for patients of all ages, looking after their mental wellbeing as well as their physical needs.

Key points of the refurbishment include:

Replacement of the ventilation system, with 11 new air handling units

Refurbished patient rooms, with upgraded ensuite facilities

New iPads and entertainment system in patient rooms

Play/social facilities for all age groups, including new chill-out area for children aged 8-12 years, paid for by former patients’ fund-raising efforts

Upgraded kitchen and sleeping facilities for parents and carers

New SMaRT (Scottish Paediatric Molecular Radiotherapy Service) unit brought into use, providing specialist therapy for children across Scotland

‘Wonderful news’

Dr Scott Davidson, deputy medical director (Acute), NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “It is wonderful news that Ward 2A/2B is reopening – and it is particularly special that it will be officially called Schiehallion again. Re-introducing such a well-loved, well-known and well-respected name in Scottish healthcare is the perfect way to complete this project, and I’m delighted that the Schiehallion family will be returning to the RHC.

“During the refurbishment work, our staff have continued to provide the very best care for our young patients in Wards 6A and 4B at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, and I would like to thank them all for their professionalism and dedication during this time.

One of the rooms inside the refurbished ward.

“The return to the RHC is an important moment for patients, relatives and carers, and staff, and we have put in place a comprehensive plan to ensure the move goes smoothly, and that our young patients and their families or carers are fully supported, and kept safe.

“Through the extensive work we have carried out, we are confident that we have the highest-quality and safest environment in which to look after all the needs of our young patients and their families or carers.

“We would like to give special thanks for the tremendous fund-raising efforts of former patients Molly Cuddihy and Sara Millar, who have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the hospital and enabled the creation of a new, purpose-built chill-out area for children aged 8-12 years, to go alongside spaces for younger children and teenagers.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our patients and their families and all our staff for their forbearance over the past two and a half years whilst the service was provided in Wards 6A and 4B. We are very conscious that this period – and indeed the period leading up to the move in September 2018 – has at times been challenging and we remain committed to supporting our patients, families and staff as we prepare to return to Wards 2A and B.”

‘Significant feat’

Tom Steele, director of estates and facilities, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, paid tribute to all those involved in the project.

He said: “Completing a project as complex as this is a huge achievement at the best of times. However, to carry out this work within a working hospital, and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the implications of Brexit has been a significant feat of engineering, construction and multidisciplinary teamwork.

“The finish and facilities we all see on the wards are fantastic, and allow us to provide the best environment in which to meet all of our young patients’ needs. However, the huge amount of work that has gone on behind the scenes means this ward is also among the safest and best-designed units of its type in the UK, and possibly wider afield.