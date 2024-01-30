These are the 7 best whiskies we found at the Scottish National Whisky Festival 2024, held at SWG3 on Saturday, January 27.

We were invited to sample some of the many drams on offer at SWG3 from all across the British Isles - we tried just about everything we could get our hands on - from the mainland to the isles and all the way from England, America, and even Wales (who knew the Welsh made Whisky?).

Drams were abound, dozens of exhibitors showed off hundreds off whiskies - while live traditional Scottish was played for an audience of hundreds. The Gate had their own stall with whisky-inspired cocktails, while local food vendors offered the very best in pastries that pair well with Whisky.

Take a look below to see the 7 best whiskies we found on offer at the Scottish National Whisky Festival, and look above for our video showcasing everything we saw at the Scottish National Whisky Festival.

1 . Glasgow Distillery Co. The Glasgow Distillery Company had a great showcase on their home turf

2 . Clydeside Distillery Right across the road from SWG3, Clydeside Distillery put on another great show for the cities whisky aficianados.

3 . Ardbeg All the way from the Inner Hebrides, this heavily peated whisky was a favourite amongst crowds at SWG3. The presentation put on by the distillery was incredibly informative as they went over the different smoky flavour profiles of peat.