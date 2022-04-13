Glasgow restaurant Six by Nico has launched a new tasting menu celebrating the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

The new menu is inspired by a selection of Hollywood classics, with alluring dishes and ingredients that represent the enthralling era in film history.

From Shrek to The Godfather, and Pulp Fiction to Ghostbusters – each course has been created in tribute to one of the blockbuster hits.

The immersive six course menu includes: Course One - Duck Liver Mousseline, Granny Smith Apple and Gingerbread; Course Two - Chicken Ballotine, Royale Cannoli, Confit Yolk, Smoked Leek, Hen of the Woods & a chicken broth; Course Three - Beef Onglet, Burger Sauce, Tomato, Aged Cheese & Crispy Potato; Course Four - Cod, Confit Tomato, Wild Garlic & Smoked Roe Sauce and Course Five - Chinese Red Pork, Red Pepper, Cauliflower, Beignet and Crackling.

One of the new Six by Nico dishes.

To finish is the unmissable Course Six - Strawberry, Lemon & Pistachio Mille Feuille & Flamed Meringue, inspired by Ghostbusters.

Each course can be complemented with a glass of carefully selected wine expertly paired by Six by Nico's in-house wine-sommelier.

Six by Nico has also announced an exciting new partnership with Everyman Cinemas with the launch of the new menu. Six by Nico customers can enjoy a special ‘Tequila Mockingbird’ cocktail created by the luxury cinema group. The cocktail will be available in all UK restaurant locations, with ingredients such as 1800 Tequila, lime, and red chilli.

Head of brand at Everyman Cinemas, Adam Reynolds said: "Everyman is delighted to be partnering with Six by Nico to celebrate their Hollywood menu. With exceptional customer service, quality food and beverage and a national spread of venues, Six by Nico really reflects Everyman's values. We look forward to introducing one of our core cocktails to the Six by Nico menu.”

Chief creative officer at Six by Nico restaurants, Andy Temple said: “With our latest blockbuster creations, this theme invites guests to channel the glitz and glam of Hollywood. Our six-course tasting menu has plenty to surprise those who tune in to dine with us, from party-ready appetisers and ultra-glam desserts to Old Hollywood inspired main dishes"

Bookings are open now. The new menu runs from Thursday, April 28 to Sunday, June 5, at Six by Nico Glasgow Finnieston, Glasgow Southside and Edinburgh City Centre, the six-course menu will be available from noon to night.

The Hollywood menu is priced at £37 per person, with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £27 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as snack sides available from £5.