The long-awaited Parisian-style bakery will open 7 days a week, 12 hours a day, offering up sweet artisan pastries on Byres Road

Described by the team at Six by Nico as ‘the most opulent cakes and baked goods Glasgow has ever seen’ - their new bakery venture will be available at a brand-new Patisserie opening on Byres Road next week.

VALARIA is a new patisserie (French for a bakery that specialises in sweets) and baking ‘lifestyle brand’ from the team behind restaurant concept Six by Nico that will serve skilfully decorated cakes, bakes, breads, chocolate and confectionery.

With 34 seats, the patisserie at 333 Byres Road will open on Thursday February 16 and offer cutting-edge cake designs, lovingly handmade pastries and breads, all baked using traditional techniques and the finest ingredients.

From delicate patisseries to showstopping cakes and buttery pastries, VALARIA will offer customers the perfect range of treats for breakfast, brunch, lunch or takeaway. A large selection of Artisan Choux Pastries and signature Eclairs, including Tiramisu, Cereal Milk, Salted Caramel, Rhubarb & Custard, and Raspberry, Rose, and Lychee flavours are at the heart of the menu.

Tarte Tatin, Creme Brulle, Apple, Cheer, and Rhubarb flavoured patisserie, as well as a daily assortment of unique French Macaron flavours, will be available at the counter.

VALARIA will also serve a variety of breakfast pastries such as Danish, Croissants, and Pain au Chocolat, as well as their own house coffee blend. The blend is unique to VALARIA, sourced responsibly from Brazil and Columbia and flavoured with Dark Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Candied Mandarin.

General Manager of VALARIA, Ronan Mallon said:“We are excited to bring some of the most innovative and luxurious cakes Scotland has ever seen to Glasgow. We are launching VARALIA with a brand new concept store for the first time, debuting our signature bakes and goods that will be freshly prepared on site.

Take a first look at Valaria’s menu ahead of the opening on Byres Road next week!

“The Patisserie will be a new experience for Glaswegians, and our team is looking forward to showcasing our sumptuous products.”

Sixco Group, the owners of VALARIA, commissioned Glasgow-based contractors One Call to re-imagine the new space, which is currently under construction at the former Vodafone store at 333 Byres Road in Glasgow’s West End.

The patisserie will be open 7 days per week from 8am until 8pm. One Call CEO, Mario Formasano said: “We have been working with Sixco since the beginning back in 2017.

“This project has been exciting to work on as it’s very different from what we normally do. More intricate detailing was required with a feminine touch to really bring the feeling of french patisserie to life. Working alongside Burns Design, we have been able to turn around the project in a short space of time while nailing the brief.

“The space is open, welcoming and brightens up Byres Road perfectly.”

The new bakery Valaria is run by Six by Nico - and will open on Byres Road next week

The interior has a colour palette of light, neutral tones with two core shades of pink and a pistachio green to add some subtle vibrancy to the space.