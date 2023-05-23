Register
Small-town North Lanarkshire butchers awarded title for the ‘best haggis in the world’

The head judge described the texture as ‘firm but moist’

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:48 BST

A butcher in a North Lanarkshire town east of Glasgow has been named Haggis World Champion.

Coopers of Bellshill were awarded the prestigous decoration of Haggis World Champion last Sunday, May 14.

Owner Laura Black nabbed the haggis trophy at the Scottish Craft Butchers Trade Fair in Perth.

Speaking of winning the haggis trophy, she said: “It’s the highlight of my career.

“I’m absolutely delighted. The world title is coming to North Lanarkshire, coming to Bellshill and coming to Coopers.

“Let’s just say we only use fresh ingredients and a secret combination of spices that brings it to life.

“I’ve never entered it in competition before and I’m so proud and pleased. I inherited the recipe from my parents when I joined the business in 2017 and every time I taste it I think – ‘that’s a damn good haggis’. Now the world thinks so too.”

Laura Black posing with her award-winning haggis on the left and her haggis award on the rightLaura Black posing with her award-winning haggis on the left and her haggis award on the right
Coopers of Bellshill beat out 70 competitors who were up for the title.

Head judge John Wilkin, senior lecturer in food science at Abertay University, Dundee, said: “If there’s better haggis out there somewhere in the world then I want to taste it.

“Laura’s haggis is worthy of the World Championship title – it’s absolutely superb.

“The texture was firm but moist.

“The product was uniform throughout, yet it still looked hand-crafted and traditional. We also enjoyed the nice peppery back note and the subtle tang of meat.”

