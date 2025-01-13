Scottish social media goes wild over 'Tattie Scone Pizza' invention

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Would you try a tattie scone pizza?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland has been responsible for some of the greatest culinary inventions of the 20th and 21st century - think the Pizza Crunch, the Munchie Box, the Glasgow Oyster - and now introducing, the tattie scone pizza.

While you might expect something this innovative to be made up by some Southside or West End hipster café and be charged £8 a slice for the pleasure, this was a purely homemade invention - shared for free on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have Facebook food influencer; The Forth Valley Food Guy to thank for that, who shared the recipe to his 17,000 followers earlier this month.

The new dish was actually an invention of ‘the Mini Food Guy’, the young protégé and heir apparent to the Forth Valley Food Guy, as described on a Facebook post on January 5: “Inspired by the comments on his mad creation, here is Mini Food Guys post making a full cheese and ham tattie scone pizza.

The ham and cheese tattie scone pizza by Forth Valley Food Guy | Forth Valley Food Guy

“All pics etc taken by him, he was buzzing to be getting a post on the page. Ave agreed to pay him 50p per 500 views, anyone wanting to hit me where it hurts you all know what to do , some posts have nearly hit a mill, could be costly!

“No even gny lie, this weird creation is absolutely amazing, canny wait to see what else we can create using a tattie scone base!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far the post has made the Mini Food Guy over £22.50 - you can view the full post including original recipe here and make the wee man some extra pocket money while you’re at it.

The recipe has already been picked up by other Facebook users - with around 420 likes and 75 comments.

The original recipe is beautiful in its simplicity: 4 tattie scones as a pizza base, tomato sauce on top, then garnished with shredded cheese and ham then whacked in the air fryer / oven for 5 minutes or more depending on the brand of counter-top oven.

Resting Mum Face, a fellow Scottish food influencer, followed suit with her own take on the recipe (which you can see here) - 4 tattie scones, red pesto as a base, buffalo mozzarella and cheddar on top, with some pepperoni to boot, then again into the air fryer for 5 minutes or so.

Would you try this new recipe? Should we see this dish in cafes and food vans across the city? Let us know in the comments.