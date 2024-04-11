American television writer Phil Rosenthal brought his popular Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil to Scotland with him stopping at locations in Glasgow, Skye and Edinburgh.
He stopped at four locations in Glasgow where he met up with some pretty well-known faces such as actress Kelly MacDonald and local chef, Julie Lin.
Reflecting on making the series, he said: “No surprise Scotland is as stunning as ever. What you will find surprising is the food.”
Here are the fourteen locations which he visited in Scotland including four in Glasgow.
