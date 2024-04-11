American television writer Phil Rosenthal brought his popular Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil to Scotland with him stopping at locations in Glasgow, Skye and Edinburgh.

He stopped at four locations in Glasgow where he met up with some pretty well-known faces such as actress Kelly MacDonald and local chef, Julie Lin.

Reflecting on making the series, he said: “No surprise Scotland is as stunning as ever. What you will find surprising is the food.”

Here are the fourteen locations which he visited in Scotland including four in Glasgow.

1 . Gaga Scottish food star Julie Lin hosted Phil Rosenthal at her restaurant Gaga on Dumbarton Road in Partick.

2 . Tantrum Doughnuts The opening scene of the episode began at Tantrum Doughnuts on Gordon Street which had been suggested by Julie Lin.

3 . Shawarma King Phil described the Shawarma at Shawarma King on King Street as the "best Shawarma" he had ever had.

4 . Sunny Acre Phil met up with Scottish actress Kelly MacDonald at one of her favourite spots in Glasgow at Sunny Acre, which is a lovely cafe on Pollokshaws Road.