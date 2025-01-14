Sorely missed Glasgow city centre restaurant listed on the market
Savills have put the property at 21 to 25 Bothwell Street on the market, formerly known to many Glaswegians as Grill on the Corner.
Bothwell Street is lined with offices of major employers like Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and OVO Energy.
The listing states that the interior of the restaurant covers 9,400 square feet on a corner of Bothwell and Wellington Street. The property is available to rent for £120,000 a year.
Savills wrote in the marketing brochure: “The premises comprise a fitted restaurant and courtesy of the substantial return frontage the site gives the strongest profile of any F&B property on Bothwell Street.
“Bothwell Street is the premier office address in Glasgow’s Central Business District and the location of the property at the eastern end of the thoroughfare makes it instantly accessible to the city’s maximum footfall zone, just 80m away, at Central Station.”
