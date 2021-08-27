Specialist drinks shop Fred’s Whisky gets license approval

A new whisky shop has been granted a license.

What’s happening? A new whisky experience is set to open in Glasgow city centre after receiving a licence to sell alcohol. Glasgow’s licensing board approved an application from Fred’s Whisky, which was described as a “specialist whisky concept”.

Where will Fred’s Whisky be located? It’ll be on South Frederick Street and board members were told the venue will be a “fantastic addition” to the city.

Who’s behind Fred’s Whisky? Niall Hassard, representing the company, said the shop was being set up by three “leading, independent whisky aficionados” — including The Gate’s Andy Gemmell and former Whyte and Mackay head of whisky experience Daryl Haldane.

What to expect: Although dedicated to whisky, the shop may sell some other craft spirits, the board was told. “This isn’t just a shop, this is more experiential,” Mr Hassard said.

Mr Hassard told the board how spirits stocked in the shop would range from entry level malts at £30 to impressive blend whiskys and “exclusive and rare” whiskys over £1000.

Why it matters: Whisky is booming industry and contributes to tourism across Scotland, plus another independent shop is always a good thing.

“It’s aimed very much, in keeping with Glasgow’s wider positioning in terms of tourism, to give people not just the opportunity to buy whisky, but to come in and learn about whisky,” Mr Hassard said.

“There will be a significant amount of education involved in this.”

Councillors on the licensing board agreed to hand a provisional premises licence to the company.

Cllr Margret Morgan said: “I’m very, very happy to see this. I know there have been a lot of organisations in similar situations promoting gin and gin tasting. “I just like to see whisky being restored to Scotland’s national drink.”