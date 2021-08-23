The kitchen takeover by Mono at the Scotch Malt Whisky Society is happening this month.

What’s happening? The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) has teamed up with Mono, one of Glasgow’s most popular vegan cafes, to create vegan tapas dishes influenced by the tasting notes of Society whisky.

To celebrate the food and whisky pairings, the Society will be hosting a member-only tasting event at its Glasgow Bath Street venue on Saturday 28 August, where members will have the opportunity to enjoy the vegan dishes along with the matching whiskies.

What to expect: In this collaboration, Mono’s head chef Anne McWilliam will be working with the SMWS to share six plant-based dishes paired with various flavour profiles from the Society’s whiskies.

Founded in 2002, Mono is a vegan café and bar in Glasgow’s Merchant City, famous for serving up delicious vegan food and providing a platform for local musicians.

How much are tickets? Tickets are £10 per head and members will be able to attend the event across two sessions, from 1 pm - 3 pm or 4.30 pm - 6.30 pm.

Can non SWMS members attend? Every Tuesday evening throughout August, non-members can also try out the Mono-inspired vegan tapas and whisky pairings from the Bath Street Members’ Room.

What’s on the menu? Full Plant-based Tapas and SMWS whisky pairing includes:

1) Caesar salad with smoked quinoa paired with Young & Spritely

The citrus freshness of this whisky provides a sharpness that enhances the creamy Caesar dressing, while the waxy mouthfeel works beautifully with the texture of the smoky quinoa.

2) Fennel arancini with caponata chutney paired with Spicy & Dry

Prepare your tastebuds for a surprise flavour and crunch experience as the aniseed and cheesy character of the dish are brought to life with the woody, spicy notes of the whisky.

3) Jackfruit tibs with kik alicha (Ethiopian stew) paired with Sweet, Fruity & Mellow

Packing a spicy punch with its cayenne and roasted pepper, this whisky takes the dish to a mellower level adding a fruity sweetness to the palate.

4) Goan curry with chickpeas, potatoes and coconut paired with Juicy, Oak & Vanilla

The juicy fruit and woodiness of the whisky adds an amazing new dimension to this curry while the coconut gives harmony and balance between the pairing.

5) To-fish taco with baja seasoning, pico de gallo, avocado and lime crema paired with Lightly Peated

This lightly peated whisky awakens the taste-buds and adds a real intensity to the different flavour combinations of this dish – a clash of the titans that delivers.

6) Chocolate cheesecake with raspberries paired with Deep, Rich & Dried Fruits

A classic pairing that is completely indulgent – the rich red fruits and creamy toffee notes of the whisky lavish the dark chocolate while the juicy sharpness of the raspberries brings us back to earth.

Anne McWilliam, head chef at Mono, said: “The tasting notes for each of the Society’s whiskies are unique and make it very exciting when it comes to matching whisky with fresh produce.

“The beauty of the Society’s flavour profiles is that they can be matched with a broad range of ingredients, and the dishes we’ve created include Mono’s take on a Mexican classic, a fresh Mediterranean salad and a rich decadent dessert.

“Each dish is made from local ingredients, is free from all animal produce, and has been designed to enhance and complement one of the Society’s chosen whisky flavour profiles.”