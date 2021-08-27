Plans for new city centre restaurant approved

The space is currently occupied by Hays Travel.
While no new tenant has been agreed for the unit at the moment, applicant Canada Life Asset Manager said heads of terms have been agreed with ‘high quality restaurant operators’.
The company is expected to move to another city centre location soon.
The application stated: “A Class 3 operator would secure a long term tenant that positively contributes towards the vibrancy of the city centre and Gordon Street both during the day and evening.”
Glasgow City Council planning officials gave the green light to the proposals, subject to conditions.