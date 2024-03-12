St Patrick's Day is nearly upon us with pubs in Glasgow set to be busy as people head out to celebrate the day with plenty of pints of Guinness likely to be poured across the city.

There is plenty of events on in Glasgow over the weekend and on Sunday with Sauchiehall Lane being transformed by Malones - as well as Jinty McGuinty's having their usual celebrations on Ashton Lane.

Here's our list of the best pubs and events celebrating St Patrick's Day in Glasgow this weekend.

1 . Malones Malones found tucked away down Sauchiehall Lane is a great city centre location for creamy pints which are served in tulip glasses. They will once again be hosting their massive St. Patrick's Day street party on Saturday and Sunday.

2 . Molly Malones Molly Malones are set for yet another busy St Patrick's Day this weekend with live music on in that bar from 10.30am till late. They open at 9am on Sunday morning.

3 . Jinty McGuinty’s If you’re out and about in Glasgow's West End on St Patrick's Day, you are always sure to be served a great pint of Guinness in Jinty’s. There will be live music on all weekend.