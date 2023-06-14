Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students

The best proper Irish pubs in Glasgow you need to visit this summer

Here’s our list of the best Irish pubs in Glasgow!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST

Glasgow is awash with over a dozen incredible Irish pubs - complete with heritage, authenticity, and incredible pints of Guinness.

From Molly Malone’s to Kitty O’Shea’s we wanted to take a look at the proper Irish pubs of Glasgow.

Here’s our list of the best Irish pubs in Glasgow that you need to visit this summer.

Kitty O’Shea’s has a great atmosphere - with wood furnishing and tiny wee snugs - it’s one of the most intimate pubs on this list. That’s not to say it doesn’t get rancorous when they’ve got trad bands playing - as is always the case with Irish Pubs in Glasgow.

1. Kitty O’Shea’s - City Centre

Kitty O’Shea’s has a great atmosphere - with wood furnishing and tiny wee snugs - it’s one of the most intimate pubs on this list. That’s not to say it doesn’t get rancorous when they’ve got trad bands playing - as is always the case with Irish Pubs in Glasgow.

Over in the Merchant City, we have O’Neill’s - a pub well worth visiting if you’re in the area!

2. O’Neill’s - City Centre

Over in the Merchant City, we have O’Neill’s - a pub well worth visiting if you’re in the area!

Nothing beats a wee Glaswegian pub down a lane or side street - it really adds to the atmosphere by what is all ready by many accounts one of the best Irish pubs in Glasgow.

3. Malones - City Centre

Nothing beats a wee Glaswegian pub down a lane or side street - it really adds to the atmosphere by what is all ready by many accounts one of the best Irish pubs in Glasgow.

Waxy O’Connor’s is a total labyrinth of a pub - it’s unlike any other pub in the city. Complete with beautiful wooden furnishing and panelling which you’ll have plenty of time to admire when you get lost for 20 minutes on the way back from the loo.

4. Waxy O’Connor’s - City Centre

Waxy O’Connor’s is a total labyrinth of a pub - it’s unlike any other pub in the city. Complete with beautiful wooden furnishing and panelling which you’ll have plenty of time to admire when you get lost for 20 minutes on the way back from the loo.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GlasgowPubsheritage