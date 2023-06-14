The best proper Irish pubs in Glasgow you need to visit this summer

Glasgow is awash with over a dozen incredible Irish pubs - complete with heritage, authenticity, and incredible pints of Guinness.
From Molly Malone’s to Kitty O’Shea’s we wanted to take a look at the proper Irish pubs of Glasgow.
Here’s our list of the best Irish pubs in Glasgow that you need to visit this summer.
1. Kitty O’Shea’s - City Centre
Kitty O’Shea’s has a great atmosphere - with wood furnishing and tiny wee snugs - it’s one of the most intimate pubs on this list. That’s not to say it doesn’t get rancorous when they’ve got trad bands playing - as is always the case with Irish Pubs in Glasgow.
2. O’Neill’s - City Centre
Over in the Merchant City, we have O’Neill’s - a pub well worth visiting if you’re in the area!
3. Malones - City Centre
Nothing beats a wee Glaswegian pub down a lane or side street - it really adds to the atmosphere by what is all ready by many accounts one of the best Irish pubs in Glasgow.
4. Waxy O’Connor’s - City Centre
Waxy O’Connor’s is a total labyrinth of a pub - it’s unlike any other pub in the city. Complete with beautiful wooden furnishing and panelling which you’ll have plenty of time to admire when you get lost for 20 minutes on the way back from the loo.